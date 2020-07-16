Twitter detected & # 39; coordinated attack of social engineering & # 39; after high-profile hacks, according to the company

After dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts were hacked on Wednesday, the company said it had detected a "coordinated social engineering attack."

"We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal tools and systems," Twitter support wrote in a statement.

The hacks included Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Mike Bloomberg, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk. "We know that they used this access to take control of many highly visible accounts (including verified ones) and tweet on their behalf."

The hackers posted tweets on the accounts of politicians, celebrities and companies, and others, offering to send $ 2,000 for every $ 1,000 sent to a bitcoin address.

Twitter blocked and removed fake tweets from hacked accounts, and temporarily disabled access for all "verified" accounts while the company investigated the violation.

Twitter support said it was investigating any malicious activity that hackers carried out "or information that they may have accessed and will share more here as we have it."

The company has yet to give details on the identities of the hackers.

Jason Koebler, the editor of Motherboard, tweeted: "We spoke to two hackers and were able to independently verify that they were in control of the hijacked accounts today. One of them said they paid the Twitter employee to help them take over the accounts, I'm not sure of the details here at the moment. "

Publicly available bitcoin records show that the scammer's account has already received hundreds of transfers totaling over $ 100,000 as of 6:30 p.m. ET. The account has transferred about half of that amount, but experts warned that scammers sometimes seem to distribute money to make their accounts appear legitimate.

"This was detrimental, but it was an important step in reducing risk. Most of the functionality has been restored, but we can take more action and will update it if we do," said Twitters. "Internally, we have taken significant steps to limit access to internal systems and tools while our investigation is ongoing. More updates will be made as our investigation continues."

Twitter support said it would only restore access to compromised accounts when the company is confident that it can be done securely.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that it had been a "difficult day" and the company feels "terrible that this has happened."

