Twitter disables satirical video posted by Trump to mock CNN

Twitter has disabled a satirical video posted by President Trump showing a mock news broadcast mocking CNN's coverage of racial issues.

Starting Friday night, users trying to watch the video, which Trump posted on Thursday, will see the message: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

TWITTER SLAPS TRUMP WITH LABEL & # 39; HANDLED MEDIA & # 39; ABOUT VIDEO MOCKING CNN

A Twitter spokesperson told Fox News: "For our copyright policyWe respond to valid copyright complaints submitted to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives. "

The spokesperson added: "We enforce the Twitter Rules impartially for all who use our service, regardless of background or political affiliation."

The video, created by satirical pro-Trump Carpe Donktum, begins by showing a black boy running away from a white boy while dramatic music plays and a "breaking news" chyron reads: "The terrified boy runs away from a racist baby. "with the CNN logo next to it. That chiron then changes to "Racist Baby, Probably a Trump Voter."

Then a promising chart of "what really happened" shows the two young children running towards each other and enthusiastically hugging each other to the sound of Harry Connick Jr.'s version of the song "Close to You".

"The United States is not the problem … fake news is." The video, which had amassed more than 20 million views by the time it was disabled, tells viewers. "If you see something, say something. Only you can prevent false garbage fires."

The images come from a viral Facebook video shared in 2019 featuring New York real-life friends Maxwell and Finnegan, who were 26 and 27 months respectively at the time.

The father who uploaded that video filed the complaint, prompting Twitter and Facebook to delete the president's post.

Twitter's initial response to the video was to tag it as "manipulated media."

"You cannot misleadingly promote synthetic or manipulated means that may cause harm," explained the social networking site. "Additionally, we can tag Tweets that contain synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and provide additional context."

CNN also responded to Trump's initial tweet Thursday with a link to his 2019 story about the video, writing, "We will continue to work on facts instead of tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better. "

"The scandalous war against President Trump waged by the Silicon Valley mafia continues," Trump 2020 campaign communications director Tim Murtagh said in a statement. "That footage has already scoured the Internet and it's back, but it only became a problem when the president tweeted it. Even more surprising is that Twitter first tagged the video as 'tampered with' before deleting it. All point of the video was to demonstrate how the media and others can easily alter the video, so labeling the video as 'manipulated' comically confirms the whole premise. The joke was on Twitter. "

A similar incident occurred last year when Trump tweeted an altered clip from Nickelback's music video for his song "Photograph." Warner Music Group, the owner of the footage, filed a complaint.