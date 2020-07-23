Twitter hackers accessed direct messages from 36 accounts, according to the company.

"We believe that up to 36 of the 130 specific accounts, the attackers accessed the DM inbox, including 1 elected official in the Netherlands," Twitter said in a tweet. "To date, we have no indication that any other former or current elected officials have been accessed their DMs."

Last week's attack, which promoted a Bitcoin scam, affected numerous verified accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian West, and many others. Twitter has said that the attackers compromised the accounts by attacking Twitter employees and gaining access to an internal administrative tool.

While the scope of the incident was enormous in its own right, it could simply be the tip of a very large iceberg with vast security implications. Cybersecurity experts and policymakers are now concerned that the bitcoin scam may mask a far more troubling data breach involving the personal communications of the world's most powerful people.