Twitter hides Trump's tweet for violating his rules on glorifying violence

The fight between Donald Trump and Twitter took a new turn on Friday, as the two were nailed by Trump's tweets.

Trump's anger was sparked by Twitter's decision to hide one of his tweets, which the tech giant said violated its rules by glorifying violence. Instead of being removed, the tweet has been tagged and can still be read by clicking on it.

"This Tweet violated Twitter's Rules on glorifying violence," says the tag, applied early Friday. "However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public interest that the Tweet remain accessible."

Trump was tweeting about protests taking place in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd in police custody. At hidden tweetTrump called the protesters "thugs" after threatening to send the National Guard. "When the looting begins, the shooting begins," he tweeted.

The official White House Twitter account later republished the hidden tweet In its whole.

The president also responded to Twitter in a tweet, alleging that the company was attacking him and reinforcing his previous regulatory threat.

Twitter is doing nothing about all the lies and propaganda of China or the Radical Left Democratic Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives, and the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

All of this comes amid mounting tensions between the company and the White House, following his decision earlier this week to apply a fact-check tag to another of Trump's tweets for containing "potentially misleading information." Trump on Thursday signed an executive order Calling on the government to review the federal law that protects online companies from liability for content posted by users.

Twitter's use of tags is part of its strategy to combat the spread of fake news and other forms of harmful content published on its platform, following pressure from governments around the world to take greater responsibility for stop the flow of misinformation. Once a tag has been applied to a tweet, it can no longer be liked, retweeted or replied to, although other Twitter users can retweet the original tweet with their own comment attached.

The San Francisco-based company also explained its decision to apply a "notice of public interest" through its official Twitter communications account on Friday.

This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the bottom line, its connection to violence, and the risk that it may inspire similar actions today. https://t.co/sl4wupRfNH – Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 29, 2020

"We have taken steps to prevent others from getting inspired to commit violent acts, but we have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public can still see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing issues of public importance," he added.

Critics of the social media company have claimed that by applying tags to tweets, Twitter censors freedom of expression. Trump has previously accused social media sites of being partial against conservatives, and the The White House launched a website That allows people to report social media accounts that they suspect are banned due to political bias.

Trump has not yet tweeted after Twitter's decision to hide his latest tweet. White House representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.