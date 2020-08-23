twitter-hits-trump-for-‘misleading-health-claims’-that-could-dissuade-people-from-voting

(Newsdio) Twitter on Sunday slapped a label on a tweet from President Donald Trump for “making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting.”

Trump claimed in posts on Twitter and Facebook early Sunday morning that mail drop boxes for voting “are not Covid sanitized,” as well as a “voter security disaster.”

Hours after Trump sent the tweet, Twitter took action, saying, “We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting.”

Now accompanying the tweet is the full following security notice: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Trump’s tweet saying that mail drop boxes are “not Covid sanitized” puzzled scientists, who note people are unlikely to catch the coronavirus from touching such a box. People can wash their hands or use hand sanitizer after touching any objects, including mail drop boxes, noted Erin Bromage, an associate professor of biology at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, and a Newsdio contributor.