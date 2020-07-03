Twitter is eliminating & # 39; master & # 39 ;, & # 39; slave & # 39; and & # 39; blacklist & # 39; of your code

Twitter is removing the terms "master," "slave," and "blacklist" from its code after two engineers pushed for the use of a more inclusive programming language. The largest bank in the United States, JPMorgan Chase ( JPM ) , is taking similar steps, according to media reports.

"Words matter," said Michael Montano, head of Twitter's engineering team, in a tweet on Thursday . "We are committed to embracing inclusive language in our code, configuration, documentation, and more."

"Master" and "slave" refer to one process in the code that controls another, while "blacklist" describes a list of items that are automatically blocked, such as prohibited IP addresses.

TO Twitter ( TWTR ) , "master" and "slave" will become "leader" and "follower" or "primary" and "reply", while "blacklist" will become "denial list".