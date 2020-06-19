A Twitter spokesperson did not elaborate on the exact tweets or content that had violated his policy, simply saying:
Hopkins is well known for her anti-immigrant views and was previously suspended from Twitter for a week in January.
She initially found fame in 2007 as a contestant on the UK television show "The Apprentice", a game show based on the American show of the same name starring Donald Trump. Hopkins subsequently became a conservative commentator, and his controversial views on immigration and Islam have regularly made headlines across the UK.
In 2017, she was fired from a radio show when she called for a "final solution" for Muslims in the UK after a terrorist attack in Manchester.
Twitter policy defines "hate behavior" as anything that directly promotes violence or attack or threatens others based on race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age , disability or severe. disease. "We also do not allow accounts whose primary purpose is to incite harm to others based on these categories."