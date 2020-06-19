A Twitter spokesperson did not elaborate on the exact tweets or content that had violated his policy, simply saying:

"Keeping Twitter safe is a priority for us: abuse and hate behavior have no place in our service and we will continue to take action when our Rules are broken. In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our Hateful behavior policy. "

Hopkins is well known for her anti-immigrant views and was previously suspended from Twitter for a week in January.

She initially found fame in 2007 as a contestant on the UK television show "The Apprentice", a game show based on the American show of the same name starring Donald Trump. Hopkins subsequently became a conservative commentator, and his controversial views on immigration and Islam have regularly made headlines across the UK.