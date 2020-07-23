Twitter says it's looking for subscription options as ad revenue drops sharply

"You will probably see some evidence this year" of various approaches, Dorsey told analysts in a call for investors to discuss the company's second-quarter earnings results. Dorsey said he has "a very high bar for when we would ask consumers to pay for aspects of Twitter," but confirmed that the company is seeking to diversify its revenue streams in the "very, very early stages of exploration."

Earlier this month, rumors of a Twitter payment option emerged after the company released a job offer focused on creating a subscription platform codenamed "Gryphon." Twitter shares rose at the time, indicating investors' appetite for the company to find new sources of revenue.

Twitter shares rose 4% in early trading on Thursday following the earnings results.

Like its rival social networks, Twitter has focused on offering a free service and making money by allowing brands to target ads to their millions of users.

"We want to make sure that any new line of revenue is complementary to our advertising business," said Dorsey. "We believe there is a world where subscription is complementary, where commerce is complementary, where helping people manage payments … we believe it is complementary."

Twitter's growth plans are under close scrutiny as many advertisers pull out due to the pandemic. On Thursday, Twitter reported second quarter advertising revenue of $ 562 million, a 23% decrease from the same quarter a year ago.

The company has also been hit by advertisers participating in a social media advertising boycott, linked to racial justice protests across the country. But Twitter executives declined to say how much impact the boycott has had on Twitter's businesses.

Twitter's earnings report follows what Dorsey described as a "difficult week" in which the company rushed to tackle a massive attack that compromised numerous verified accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

On the eve of his earnings results, Twitter announced that dozens of accounts, including an elected official in the Netherlands, may have received direct messages from hackers as part of the security incident.

Dorsey apologized in the conference call Thursday for last week's massive security breach, saying "we are behind schedule" on the company's security obligations.

"We feel terrible about the security incident," he said. "Security has no end point. It is a constant iteration … We will continue to go beyond here as we continue to protect our systems and as we continue to work with outside companies and law enforcement officers."

