Twitter says it's looking for subscription options as ad revenue drops sharply







"You will probably see some evidence this year" of various approaches, Dorsey told analysts in a call for investors to discuss the company's second-quarter earnings results. Dorsey said he has "a very high bar for when we would ask consumers to pay for aspects of Twitter," but confirmed that the company is seeking to diversify its revenue streams in the "very, very early stages of exploration."

Earlier this month, rumors of a Twitter payment option emerged after the company released a job offer focused on creating a subscription platform codenamed "Gryphon." Twitter shares rose at the time, indicating investors' appetite for the company to find new sources of revenue.

Twitter shares rose 4% in early trading on Thursday following the earnings results.

Like its rival social networks, Twitter has focused on offering a free service and making money by allowing brands to target ads to their millions of users.