Twitter says some accounts had personal data stolen in a massive hack

The jaw-dropping hack compromised VIP accounts ranging from former President Barack Obama and presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to billionaire businessmen Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Influential accounts were used to promote a Bitcoin scam.
Twitter said the attackers had attacked 130 accounts. Of these, 45 accounts were successfully breached, Twitter said.
The company also said Friday night that several of its employees had been targeted by hackers to gain access to internal systems.
Members of Congress, cybersecurity experts and Twitter itself have been searching for answers on how the hack happened.
Federal investigators are looking at images circulating online with the intention of showing a screenshot of a Twitter internal control system connected to the hack, law enforcement sources told CNN. The tool seemed to include the ability to change the email address associated with a Twitter account, which could allow a Twitter account to be taken.
Twitter has removed the tweets with the images from its platform, according to the people who have posted them. A Twitter spokesperson told CNN on Friday that it was removing images that included personal or private information.
The spokesman did not say whether the images actually showed an internal Twitter system, citing Twitter's ongoing investigation.
A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that the company has been in contact with the FBI.