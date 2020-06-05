Twitter shows a video of the Trump campaign on the death of George Floyd

Twitter on Thursday withdrew a video posted by Donald Trump's 2020 election campaign, denouncing the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd, citing a claim for copyright infringement.

June 3 cheep by @TeamTrump account with the video now displays the message: "This media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner." Twitter confirmed that it received a DMCA removal request from the owner of one of the images included in the video, but the company did not specify who it was.

The video, titled "Healing, I Don't Hate," remains available on YouTube.

The 3:45 minute video comprises a clip of a Trump speech saying Floyd's death was a "grave tragedy" that "should never have happened." The campaign video includes numerous images and video clips, showing monuments to Floyd and crowds of protesters, as well as protesters who commit acts of vandalism. "The memory of George Floyd is being disgraced by rioters, looters, and anarchists," says Trump.

This is not the first time Twitter has deleted Trump videos over copyright claims: The social network has removed the video of the President that tested Nickelback's 2005 "Photograph" in October 2019, pursuant to a request to remove Warner Music. Group. And earlier last year, Twitter removed a video from the Trump 2020 campaign that used parts of the score for the Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises."

"This incident is another reminder that Twitter is making up the rules as they go along," said a spokesman for the Trump campaign. The hill. Twitter "has not repeatedly explained why its rules appear to apply only to the Trump campaign, but not to others. Censoring the president's important message of unity around the George Floyd protests is an unfortunate escalation of this double standard."

Twitter has been increasingly targeted by Trump after the social network last week applied fact check tags to his inaccurate tweets about vote by mail – and then hid another tweet from Trump suggesting Minneapolis protesters would be shot. Trump, angered by Twitter's fact-checking action, issued an executive order aiming to remove Twitter's legal protections for the speech on his platform. That sparked a lawsuit by a tech policy organization that accused Trump's order of violating the First Amendment.

Meanwhile, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg faces a backlash from employees for deciding not to take action on the same Trump posts. This week Snap said it would no longer promote Trump's Snapchat Posts, with the company citing its rhetoric "inciting racial violence and injustice."

Twitter's current policies establish an exemption for political figures like Trump, under which tweets that would be violations for regular users can be left out if the company considers that they are in the "public interest". Twitter modified it a year ago, saying that tweets from political figures who violate their normal policies will be displayed with a warning notice in front of the tweets.

The first time Twitter applied that to one of Trump's tweets was in the May 29 post in which the president said of the protests in Minneapolis: "Any difficulties and we will take over but when the looting begins, the shots". Thank you!"