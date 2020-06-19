Twitter tags the video Trump tweeted as & # 39; manipulated media & # 39;

Trump tweeted a video with a fake CNN graphic; The video says, "The United States is not the problem. The fake news is."

A Twitter spokesperson said Thursday night: "This tweet has been tagged according to our synthesis and manipulated media policy to give people more context. "

The video, which runs for 60 seconds, begins with images from a part of a viral video that shows a black boy running away from a white boy. The fake CNN graphic reads: "The terrified child (sic) runs away from a racist baby."

Then the rest of the video is shown, in which the two children run to hug.