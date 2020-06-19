Twitter tags the video Trump tweeted as & # 39; manipulated media & # 39;

Trump tweeted a video with a fake CNN graphic; The video says, "The United States is not the problem. The fake news is."
A Twitter spokesperson said Thursday night: "This tweet has been tagged according to our synthesis and manipulated media policy
to give people more context. "
The video, which runs for 60 seconds, begins with images from a part of a viral video that shows a black boy running away from a white boy. The fake CNN graphic reads: "The terrified child (sic) runs away from a racist baby."
Then the rest of the video is shown, in which the two children run to hug.
CNN covered the full version of the viral video in 2019.
A CNN spokesperson answered
to Trump's tweet on Thursday night, "CNN covered this story, but exactly how it happened. Just as CNN has reported on their positions in the race (and their poll numbers). We will continue to work with facts and invite you to do so. Himself, instead of tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. Be better. "
The video Trump tweeted included a credit to @CarpeDonktum, who regularly posts memes and parody videos supporting the President.
After Trump tweeted the video, it quickly went viral, racking up millions of views in less than two hours.
Twitter twice marked Trump's tweets in the past month, enraging the president and his supporters and even inciting the president to sign an executive order targeting social media companies.
In May, Twitter tagged two Trump tweets that made false claims about mail ballots in California.
A few days later, Twitter called a Trump tweet a glorification of violence, saying: "When the looting begins, the shooting begins."
Earlier Thursday, Facebook removed the ads released by the Trump campaign, saying the ads violated its anti-hate policy. The ads, which attacked the left-wing group Antifa, showed a symbol that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said was "virtually identical to the one used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps."
The Trump campaign defended itself by claiming that the symbol was used by Antifa activists.
ADL said some Antifa activists have used the symbol, but it is not particularly common.