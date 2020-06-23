Twitter to Give Employees Free Election Day

Going forward, all days of voting for national elections will be paid days off, the company said in the staff's email, a copy of which was provided to CNN Business. However, the teams responsible for the election-related work, including the security of Twitter services, will continue to work on those days.
Employees around the world will also receive free time to vote in their respective national elections, the company said.
"For all other elections, if you do not have enough time outside of business hours to vote or if your country does not yet have a process to address this, you should take the time you need to do so and you will receive compensation for your free time," The company said in the email.
Previously, Twitter gave its employees up to two hours of paid time off to vote.