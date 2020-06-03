Twitter Vows To Focus On "Context, Not Fact Check" After Trump Turns To Social Media

In a series of messages on Tuesday night, Twitter He said he has revised his "Twitter Security" policies regarding messages that may be violating his content rules.

The operator of the popular microblogging platform said it will now focus on "context, not fact-checking" when deciding whether to dismiss a tweet that violates its policies.

The series of messages came almost a week after Twitter flagged a message posted by President Trump, saying the message had "violated Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. "

The message thread also included a list of company principles released by CEO Jack Dorsey.

"We are NOT trying to address all the misinformation," Twitter says in one of the messages, posted under its Twitter Security banner. Instead, we prioritize based on the greatest potential for harm, focusing on manipulated media, civic integrity, and COVID-19. The probability, severity, and type of potential damage, along with scope and scale, are factors that influence this. ”

In his message last Thursday, Trump had included the phrase, "when the looting begins, the shooting begins," which critics say was an allusion to the era of segregation and racial repression in the United States.

Trump responded to Twitter the next day, when his same message appeared through the official White House account, in addition to Trump's personal account.

In another of his messages on Tuesday, Twitter wrote: "We also believe that it is important for people to be able to read and speak about world leaders, even if they violate our rules." He then refers readers to a "public interest notice," released in October, which further describes his policies.

Last week, President Trump issued an executive order aimed at curbing some of the legal protections that currently protect social media companies like Twitter from lawsuits.

"Twitter addresses the President of the United States 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, while turning its head to the protest organizers who plan, plan and communicate their next movements on a daily basis on this platform," said the White House official Dan Scavino. wrote last friday. Twitter is full of s — – more and more people are beginning to understand it. ”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a technology-focused civil liberties group filed a lawsuit, seeking to block Trump's executive order to regulate social media.

In its lawsuit, the Center for Democracy and Technology claims that Trump's executive order is an act of revenge and violates the First Amendment rights of both technology companies and the general public, NPR reported.

Trump's order, signed last week, could allow more lawsuits against internet companies like Twitter and Facebook for what their users post, tweet, and broadcast.