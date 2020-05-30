Twitter yawns as celebrities promote hate and violence

We didn't need to read Kathy Griffin's latest Tweets to see Twitter's liberal bias.

But that helps.

The far-left comedian shortened her career when she posed with the fake president of President Donald Trump. Even our cynical culture wept badly for the image, one that reflects the atrocities committed by ISIS.

Griffin apologized, melted, and then did not apologize when he realized that the Resistance applauded his visual savagery. All the cool celebrities wished for the death of President Trump.

She has been milking the aftermath of that photo ever since.

This week he doubled over on that undiminished hatred. First, he asked that an air-filled needle be injected into President Donald Trump, a life-threatening act. Later, he let everyone know that he meant exactly what he said.

Twitter, which typically ignores liberal celebrities who break the platform's rules, actually removed Griffin's initial Tweet. Tracking, unfortunately, remains on the site. Editor's Note: Sorry for the harsh language but it is an important context.

Why does this matter? She is just a self-styled "D-list" celebrity. The fact that Twitter did not delete this Tweet reveals a lot about the service and its so-called rules.

Griffin is not alone in blatantly breaking Twitter's rules without consequences. Consider far-left filmmaker Michael Moore. This tweet is only an obvious call for violence, coming at a time when the country is literally ablaze by protesters who use George Floyd's tragic death to fuel chaos.

Ice Cube asked on Twitter if the time was right for "strike back"After Floyd's death. Most recently, the rapper / actor shared his" state of mind, "which clearly involved physical violence.

Ice Cube formerly shared a fake photo suggesting that the police officer who killed George Floyd was a white supremacist.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova called to riot on the platform before backing up a little later. The superstar, not the Twitter Team, removed his Tweet while presenting weak logic.

All of these events occurred in the past week, but the problem is not new. For years, Twitters has allowed the most hateful comments from liberal celebrities to exist on its platform. Among the stars who frequently ignore Twitter rules are Tom Arnold, Bette Midler, Chelsea Handler, and Ron Perlman.

Meanwhile, President Trump declares war on Twitter's open prejudices as the platform highlights him for doubtful fact checks.

Big Tech is doing everything in its considerable power to CENSOR before the 2020 elections. If that happens, we no longer have our freedom. I will never let it happen! They put in a lot of effort in 2016 and lost. Now they are going crazy. Stay tuned!!! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

Twitter liberal bias It comes in many forms, from letting progressive stars get away with just about anything to "moments" meant to frame the news narrative.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson hit the heart of the matter.

Tucker Carlson's monologue on Big Tech censorship "They are authoritarian. If they are willing to censor the president @realDonaldTrump They won't think of anything to silence you, and they won't. With pleasure they do it and nobody backs down ”. pic.twitter.com/PDDBQf5xAs – The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 28, 2020

The problem is not limited to celebrities, of course there are countless examples of verified Twitter accounts calling for violence and attacking people in ways that defy Twitter rules.

So bad. 🔥 – ZV (@ Vengenz1) May 29, 2020

These accounts routinely bypass the Twitter police, even when other Twitter users alert the service to them. Some stars have similar, unspoken immunity from the Twitter police.

That is not true if you are that rare and conservative star. Just ask James Woods.

Oscar nominee it was banned last year, one of several Twitter sanctions that it has suffered over the years, for sharing a historical quote that evokes violent thoughts.