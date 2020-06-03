Two accused of allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at court

Two men were charged with arson and possession of Molotov cocktails after they were dumped on Friday in a Dakota County government building located south of Minneapolis.

The United States Attorney's Office announced a federal criminal complaint against Garrett Patrick Ziegler, 24, and Fornandous Cortez Henderson, 32, on Tuesday; A formal detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a fire alarm on May 29 at the Dakota County Western Service Center (DCWSC), where the court facilities and a US Passport Center are located. I know. USA

Security officials reportedly found "broken windows, smoke and flames" at the west end of the building.

"At the scene were items consistent with those used in Molotov cocktails, including broken glass jars and liquor bottles, thumbtacks, intact glass jars containing flammable liquid and a charred red handkerchief," reported the complaint from the Bureau of the United States Attorney.

Officers found a set of car keys on the lawn near the courthouse belonging to a Ford Fiesta located in a neighboring parking lot.

A search warrant on the vehicle identified items that were also used to make Molotov cocktails, "including liquor bottles, a store receipt dated May 28, 2020, for three handkerchiefs, partially filled and empty pin boxes, an empty cardboard box for twelve brands of Ball glass jars. "

Officers also found an empty bottle of lighter fluid, bottles of isopropyl alcohol "and a store receipt dated May 27, 2020 for nail polish remover."

The car was registered with Ziegler.

Henderson and Ziegler were found by police officers on the road near DCWSC and were detained.

Both men claimed to have participated in the George Floyd protests earlier in the day and had traveled back to Apple Valley by Metro Transit, "at which point they were confronted by police officers," according to Henderson's account. in the affidavit.

However, police officers determined that Henderson's account was incorrect because Metro Transit had closed at 4 p.m. May 28.

Henderson and Ziegler will be detained pending their detention hearing on Thursday.