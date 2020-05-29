Two arrow stars say they want to appear in the legends of tomorrow

Arrow It concluded after eight seasons last January, emotionally ending the adventures of the Emerald Archer. However, the most useful thing about the Arrowverse is that the rest of Team Arrow could cross paths with any other show in The CW's shared DC universe. Perhaps the most obvious option is Legends of tomorrow, Waverider has always been home to characters from other corners of the franchise. It looks like two ex Arrow the stars would also be ready for such a change.

ComicBook.com caught up with Black Canary Juliana Harkavy and Michael Rowe, aka Deadshot, and asked for their opinions on a possible jump for Lot. As expected, they both love the idea. For Harkavy, hopefully it will appear on Green Arrow and the Canary Islands, anyway, but she's still open to a Legends paper too.

"Legends It is one of my favorite shows on Arrowverse and I would be very happy to be a part of it in some way, ”said Harkavy. “I love the show itself, and I love the people who are on the show. I think one of the best things about being in this world is that everything is going so well and we already fit in. We cross together, our worlds interact, our characters interact. Are connected so if Canaries move forward or not, I'd still like to be on The Waverider. "

Rowe, meanwhile, hasn't appeared on Arrowverse as Floyd Lawton for a while, since the killer died in Season 2, despite the fact that he appeared here and there in the form of hallucinations or a doppelgänger in The flash. Naturally, he's less aware of how the Arrowverse works, but he told ComicBook.com that he's Matt Ryan's best friend and would like to join. Legends since the concept was developed from the initial idea of ​​making a Suicide Squad cleave.

"I've also had some amazing adventures around the world with Matt Ryan, who plays Constantine in Legends of tomorrow. He is also my friend and I love that guy, ”Rowe said. "I have never seen Legends of tomorrowBut that is the show that came out of the talks about "what will be the next show that will be in the next show …" I knew the talks were going to be, it will be a gang of heroes and villains together. I think the original idea was potentially a Suicide Squad Show. That was not right, that was not enlightened by the powers that be, so it became Legends of tomorrowBut that would still be great for a character like Deadshot if they ever decided to do it. I wish it was for me, it isn't, but I guess if fans scream at it, anything is possible. One thing I do know about those shows is that they pay attention to what the fans want. ”

Deadshot in Waverider would be fun, especially since DCEU doesn't seem to be using the character anymore. As for Dinah Drake, we'd rather see her shine Green Arrow and the Canary Islands. We are still waiting for an official announcement about that, but The CW recently said that it is definitely still alive on the net.

Legends of tomorrow airs its season 5 finale this Tuesday, June 2. The Arrowverse will be suspended until January 2021.