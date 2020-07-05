Two bodies recovered from the Hudson River near Jersey City

Two bodies were recovered from the Hudson River near Jersey City on July 4, authorities said.

The first was discovered by authorities responding around 7:30 a.m. to reports of a woman's body in the water near the end of Morris Canal Park, according to the Hudson County District Attorney's Office.

The woman, identified as a 22-year-old from Manhattan, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:43 a.m., authorities said.

Then, about five hours later, police received a call about another body on the Morris Canal, which is about 50 feet from where the woman was discovered, prosecutors said.

The victim, identified as Umair Saleh, 23, of Edison, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No cause of death has been released pending the coroner's findings.

The Hudson County District Attorney's Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department launched an investigation into the deaths.