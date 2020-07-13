Two boys, ages 12 and 15, injured in separate New York shootings

Two children were wounded in separate shootings in the city Sunday night, including a 12-year-old boy who was shot in Brooklyn, police sources said.

The victim was standing outside at Prospect Place near Ralph Avenue in Crown Heights when he was shot in the right leg at approximately 9:10 p.m., sources said.

The boy, who is expected to survive, was taken to Maimonides Hospital, sources said.

The young victim was the second minor to be shot in the city on Sunday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot in the wrist on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 143rd Street, police said.

The teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police officers said.