Two coronavirus studies retracted after questions about data

The authors of the studies, one published in The Lancet and the other in The New England Journal of Medicine, requested that the studies be retracted because independent auditors were unable to access all the information necessary to verify the data. Both studies used data from data analysis company Surgisphere Corporation.

The study had provided a counterpoint to President Trump, who called hydroxychloroquine a "game changer" for Covid-19. Several countries and the World Health Organization discontinued ongoing studies to analyze the efficacy of drugs based on The Lancet study, although the WHO resumed its study on Wednesday.

Efforts to verify the data set

In their retraction, Drs. Mandeep Mehra, Frank Ruschitzka and Amit Patel wrote that, after concerns were raised about the data and analysis by Surgisphere and its founder, Sapan Desai, co-author of the study, they launched a review by a third party with the consent of Desai. Its objective was to confirm "the integrity of the database and replicate the analyzes presented in the document."

"Our independent peer reviewers informed us that Surgisphere would not transfer the full dataset, customer contracts, and the full ISO audit report to its servers for analysis, as such a transfer would violate customer agreements and Confidentiality. As such, our reviewers were unable to conduct an independent, private peer review and therefore notified us of their withdrawal from the peer review process, "the three researchers wrote.

"Due to this unfortunate development, the authors request that the document be withdrawn," they said. "We all participate in this collaboration to contribute in good faith and in a time of great need during the COVID-19 pandemic. We deeply apologize to you, the editors and readers of the magazine for any embarrassment or inconvenience this may have caused. "

In a statement, The Lancet said it "takes scientific integrity issues very seriously, and there are many outstanding questions about Surgisphere and the data that was allegedly included in this study." He added: "Institutional reviews of Surgisphere research collaborations are urgently needed."

The second study withdrawn , published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found that certain drugs for heart disease, including ACE inhibitors, did not worsen the risk of death for patients with coronavirus. The authors included Desai from Surgisphere and Mehra and Patel, who were study authors in The Lancet, as well as Drs. SreyRam Kuy and Timothy Henry.

"Because all authors were not granted access to the raw data and the raw data could not be made available to an external auditor, we cannot validate the primary data sources underlying our article," the authors wrote. authors in retraction.

"We apologize to the editors and readers of the Journal for the difficulties this has caused."

Earlier this week, The Lancet and The New England Journal of Medicine issued expressions of concern about the Surgisphere data used in the two studies.

In a statement posted on its website after expressions of concern, Surgisphere said, "Our multinational observational registry study published in The Lancet Medical Journal has received both praise and some skepticism from the scientific community and global institutions.

"The Surgisphere Record is an aggregation of the unidentified electronic health records of QuartzClinical customers, Surgisphere's machine learning program and data analysis platform," he added. Surgisphere said it had detected a problem with a hospital in its database. "This hospital was successfully reclassified in our database. The document's findings are not affected by this update," he said.

CNN contacted Surgisphere for comment Thursday.

"While it is important to hide identifiable individual patient data, there are other ways to verify the integrity of the data," said Stephen Evans, a professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine who was not involved in any of the studies, from The Lancet study.

"For example, data providers should be able to confirm that they have provided data, at a minimum, with the approximate number of patients involved. It is correct to retract the document in these circumstances."