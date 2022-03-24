23 March (Press Note) Two days International Seminar held in Satavahana University on maulana abulkalam Azad ahwal o afkar aur asre jadeed. Opening session started on 11:30.Satavahana University Vice Chancellor Professor Sankasala Mallesh addressed the gathering as the chief guest. He said that Mahatma Gandhi compared Maulana Azad to philosophers like Aristotle and Plato. Professors SA Shukur at the conference today called on Indians to commemorate Maulana Azad’s ideals and call for conferences and meetings on his personality and his great ideals. University Registrar Dr Mantena Varaprasad said at the conference that Maulana Azad was the first person to sacrifice his entire life for the Indian independence struggle. He was a staunch opponent of the Muslim League and praised it for preventing the partition of the country until the last moment.



Professor Mohammad Naseemuddin Farees, who was one of the keynote speakers at the conference, impressed the audience with his speech on Maulana Azad. Maulana Azad is said to be a multilingual sage. He is fluent in Arabic, French, Persian, Urdu and English. Maulana Azad has been a great journalist since childhood. He wrote patriotic articles in his weekly “Al Hilal” and “Al Balalgh” weekly magazines to incite revolutionary sentiments among the people. Dr. Mohammad Jafar Zari, Principal, Satavahana University College of Arts, in his address, lauded the establishment of the UGC for the first time in the country after India’s independence and thus played a leading role in the development of higher education.

Maulana Azad had revolutionized higher education : Fazlullah Mukarram

Addressing the gathering, Professor Mohammad Fazal Ullah Mukarram, Head, Department of Urdu, Hyderabad Central University, said that Maulana Azad had revolutionized higher education, established the UGC and IITs and strengthened the education system in the country and had been imprisoned several times as part of the freedom struggle.



The director of the two-day conference said that more than fifty research papers have been read and heard by faculty and researchers.

The two-day international conference was attended by professors from various universities in Tajikistan, Aligarh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, faculty members from various colleges and Urdu poets.

The joint conveners of the conference were Dr. Mohammad Abrar Baki, Chairman, Board of Studies, Department of Urdu, and Dr. Humera Tasleem, Former Head of Department.

2 Technical seasons held on First day and 2 Technical seasons held on 2nd day In total 30+ Papers were presented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Participants Names Are Here:

Professor Nisar Ahmed From S.V University Tirupari

Anwar Hadi Govt Arts College Kadapa

Zaheer Danish Research Scholar MANUU Hyderabad

Professor Rafeeuddin Visiting Professor Tajikistan University

Dr Syed Fazlullah Mukarram Central University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

Dr Naseemuddin Farees, Manuu , Hyderabad

Dr Abrarul Baqi, Principle Satavahana University, Kareemnagar

Dr Nazimuddin Munavvar, Principle Satavahana University, Kareemnagar

Dr Jafar Jari Principle Satavahana University, Kareemnagar