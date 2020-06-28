Two dead, four wounded in shooting at Walmart warehouse in California

Two people died and at least four more had to be hospitalized Saturday after a man crashed his car into a Walmart distribution center in northern California and started shooting with an AR-type weapon, authorities said.

The chaos began around 3 p.m., when the shooter slammed his vehicle into the Red Bluff City building about 131 miles north of Sacramento, starting a small fire, CNN reported.

Then the sound of the gunshots was heard, and responding policemen shot the alleged gunman, KHSL-TV reported.

His condition was not released, the station said.

But hospital officials told the station that the four hospitalized victims were in good condition.

The shooter had circled the parking lot four times before crashing into the building with his semi-automatic long gun, the Record-Searchlight newspaper reported. quoting Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston.

The shooter used an "AR-type weapon," emergency dispatchers told the newspaper.

There were about 200 workers inside the facility, some of whom locked themselves in a room, employees told KHSL-TV.

Survivor Scott Thammakhanty, an employee who unloads trucks at the facility's reception center, told the Record-Searchlight that the shooting "went on and on; I don't even know how many times it fired."

As he and others ran for their lives, they met other people lying on the ground, he told the newspaper.