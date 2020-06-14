Two historic New York baseball stadiums will never be forgotten

This week, The Post looks again at the "best" in New York's sports history, areas that are equally worthy of debate, but have not been discussed incessantly. Madison Square Garden, the world's most famous stadium, was the best sports venue in New York's sports history. Here are two who missed the cut:

Original Yankee Stadium

The original Yankee Stadium was The House That Ruth Built.

It was the house where Lou Gehrig, on July 4, 1939, gave his farewell speech for centuries: "Today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth."

It was the house where Joe DiMaggio patrolled the center field majestically and said, "I want to thank the good Lord for making me a Yankee."

It was the house where Mickey Mantle, powerful and muscular, left Yankees fans wide-eyed for his power, from both sides of the plate.

It was the house where Jackie Robinson robbed his house in Game 1 of the 1955 World Series and Yogi Berra always swore he was out.

It was the house where Yogi jumped into Don Larsen's arms after Larsen struck out Dale Mitchell to finish Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Dodgers for their perfect game.

It was the house where Mantle and Roger Maris gave baseball their unforgettable summer of 1961, the house where Maris broke Ruth's record with his 61st homer for Tracy Stallard.

Ebbets field

This was the most intimate stadium of all, 32,000 fans tucked inside a romantic cathedral where they could almost reach out and touch Jackie and Pee Wee and Campy and Duke and their beloved Brooklyn Dodgers.

An 80-foot roundabout made of Italian marble greeted fans on the tram to 55 Sullivan Place, and a walk inside led to a fantasy world where a woman they knew as Howlin & # 39; Hilda Chester sat on the stands with its boom voice and brass cowbell … where the Dodger Sym-Phony Band made beautiful music for the home team and had no qualms about blowing up the opposing team or taunting the referees with "Three Blind Mice" .. Where the sweet sounds of organist Gladys Gooding filled the air; where under the marker in center-right field was Abe Stark's clever publicity stunt, "Hit Sign, Win Suit. Abe Stark. 1514 Pitkin Ave. Brooklyn's Leading Cloth."

"At Ebbets Field, you knew it," iconic Dodgers host Vin Scully once said. "Because every day you would see the same people in the cashier seats."

Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier there on April 15, 1947. A decade later, they would play their last game there before owner Walter O’Malley took Dem Bums to Los Angeles. And after all those years when Dodger fans yelled, "Wait until next year," there was no next year in Brooklyn, and they just cried. Ebbets Field was demolished in 1960.