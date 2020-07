Three people were shot when the shots rang out in a park in Brooklyn on Sunday night, sources said.

Two of the victims were in serious condition after they were shot at George Walker Jr. Park in Cypress Hills around 6:40, according to police sources.

The third victim was believed to be in stable condition.

It was not immediately clear Sunday night whether the police had a suspect in custody.

The shooting takes place amid another wave of gun violence in the city over the weekend.