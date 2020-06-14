Two men arrested at gunpoint for looking like & # 39; Antifa boys & # 39;

A Colorado man faces felony charges after holding two men at gunpoint when he decided they looked like "Antifa boys."

In fact, they were both employees of a local roofing company that were inspecting hail damage, and one of them is a 20-year-old soccer player from Colorado State University.

Police were called to the scene in Loveland, Colonel, on Thursday when a neighbor saw Scott Gudmundsen, 65, dressed in uniform and armed with two Glock pistols, standing over two men on the ground, 9News reported.

Loveland Police Lt. Bob Shaffer said Gudmundsen had called police minutes earlier to report men wearing masks near his home, saying they were "Antifa boys" and that "I will go out to confront them."

But the two were wearing white surgical masks for protection against the coronavirus, innocently dressed in blue polo shirts stamped with the name of their employer, Premier Roofing Company.

CSU issued a statement in support of the student, who has not been identified because he is the victim of a crime.

"Our student is a young man of color, while the author is white," wrote the school administrators. "Considering what we've seen in cities in this county, we know very well that this encounter could have been very different."

Gudmundsen's family expressed remorse and said they are treating him at a mental health center. He must appear in court on June 18 on two counts of felony and two counts of false prison.