Two men fatally shot minutes away as violence continues in New York

The bloodshed over the July 4 weekend in New York City continued on Sunday night, when at least seven people were shot, five fatally, in a span of about three hours, police said.

The first murder, which police were notified at 5:47 p.m., claimed the life of a 21-year-old man in Brownsville, Brooklyn, police said.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound outside a building on Christopher Avenue near Pitkin Avenue. He was taken to a Brookdale University Hospital medical center and pronounced dead, police said.

Three minutes later, police received another call from a person who was shot in the Claremont section of the Bronx.

There, a 29-year-old man was later discovered by emergency personnel with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 6:45 p.m. In Harlem, a 15-year-old boy was shot outside a building on Madison Avenue, near East 111th Street, police said. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Just after 8 p.m., three men were shot inside 306 East 171st Street in The Bronx, two blocks from the previous fatal shooting.

A 22-year-old man who was shot in the chest and a 27-year-old man who was shot in the neck were pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital, police said.

The other victim, 29, was shot in the arm. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

On Staten Island, at approximately 8:47 p.m., police found a 45-year-old man who was shot in the head in a building on Gordon Street in Stapleton, according to police.

The shootings dragged on a violent weekend at The Big Apple, where 39 people were shot, three fatally, between midnight Saturday and 6:30 a.m. Sunday, sources said.