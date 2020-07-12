Two men stabbed in a savage attack on the New York subway

A savage video of a strange stabbing in a Queens subway has appeared in which two men were attacked by a stranger wielding a knife, police said.

The partially captured video fight started on the 7 train when the suspect, Patrick Chambers, 46, yelled at two older men sitting across from him, "Why aren't you home with your kids?" the police said.

Chambers then pulled out a blade, allegedly cutting and stabbing the men, who are 70 years old. Chaos erupted around 7:25 a.m. July 5 when the train passed Sunnyside.

The images show the bloody fight after it started, with the victims on the train floor. You can hear a woman screaming in the background along with a man screaming, "Get off the train!"

The apparent stabber, dressed in a black baseball cap, gray tank top, and pants, appears to kick the men to the ground before walking away to the other end of the subway car, only to return to one of the men and hit him. at least once with the knife, the clip is displayed.

Finally, the attacker leaves the train car and a driver enters. One of the victims raises his bloody arm towards the camera. Both the attacker and the victims wore face masks to protect themselves against COVID-19.

The victims were transferred to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition. The attack comes amid a wave of mounting violence, mainly shootings, across the city.

Chambers was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, two counts of threat and criminal possession of a weapon, which police recovered from the suspect, police said.