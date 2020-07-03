Two more arrested in Wendy fire after Rayshard Brooks shooting

Two others have been charged in arson blaze over the fire at a Wendy's fast food restaurant in Atlanta following the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks police last month, according to reports.

Chisom Kingston, 23, and John Wade, 33, were charged with first-degree arson and were booked into the Fulton County Jail Thursday in connection with the June 13 fire that destroyed the restaurant where Brooks was shot dead the day before, WSB-TV reported.

Atlanta Fire Rescue announced the busts on Twitter, and credited law enforcement agencies with helping to locate the two men.

Officials had released images of the two men on Twitter on Wednesday.

Last week Natalie White, identified as Brooks' girlfriend, was arrested and charged with a first-degree arson. White, 29, was later released with a $ 10,000 bonus.

Brooks, 27, was shot in the back by then-Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe after a fight outside the fast-food restaurant. Brooks fled the scene with a Taser cop when he was shot.

Rolfe was fired hours later and later charged with serious murder. He was released on $ 500,000 bail on Wednesday.

The shooting sparked an outbreak of protests and saw protesters converge on Wendy & # 39; s and set her on fire.

Authorities said they are still looking for other assailants.