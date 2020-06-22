Two more Trump employees test positive for coronavirus after Tulsa rally







"After another round of testing for campaign staff in Tulsa, two additional members of the advanced team tested positive for the coronavirus. These staff members attended the demonstration but wore masks throughout the event. After positive testing, the campaign immediately activated quarantine protocols and contact tracing, "Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told CNN in a statement.

The two positive tests, first reported by CNBC, bring to eight the total number of employees of Trump's advanced team in Tulsa who tested positive for coronavirus.

Murtaugh said in a statement that "according to security protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before the events. Six members of the advanced team tested positive for hundreds of tests, and quarantine procedures were implemented immediately. "