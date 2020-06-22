Two more Trump employees test positive for coronavirus after Tulsa rally

"After another round of testing for campaign staff in Tulsa, two additional members of the advanced team tested positive for the coronavirus. These staff members attended the demonstration but wore masks throughout the event. After positive testing, the campaign immediately activated quarantine protocols and contact tracing, "Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told CNN in a statement.
Murtaugh said in a statement that "according to security protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before the events. Six members of the advanced team tested positive for hundreds of tests, and quarantine procedures were implemented immediately. "
"No positive COVID staff member or anyone in immediate contact will be at the rally today or close to assistants and elected officials," he said.
Attendees of the Trump rally were not required to wear a mask.
Attendees at the rally had to agree not to sue the campaign if they contract coronaviruses, acknowledging that "there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people are present."
"By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to retain Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers responsible for any illness or injury, "the disclaimer assistants agreed to read.
This story is breaking and will be updated.