Two New York attorneys are detained in connection with a Molotov cocktail against a police patrol car during protests over the weekend





A federal appeals court ruled that they should not remain in home detention while prosecutors appeal their bail decision. The attorneys, Colinford Mattis, 32, and Urooj Rahman, 31, had been released on bail with electronic surveillance.

On Saturday night, Brooklyn federal prosecutors charged them with causing fire and explosive damage to a New York Police Department car after they allegedly drove a toasted minivan into the Fort Greene neighborhood and Rahman threw a makeshift explosive into the broken window of an empty patrol. , according to court filings.

Prosecutors said the van, driven by Mattis, "fled the scene" and shortly afterward the police stopped the vehicle and found "precursor items" to build explosives, including a lighter, a beer bottle filled with toilet paper, and a tank. of gas.

According to court documents, a witness said Rahman had also "attempted to distribute" Molotov cocktails to others at the protest "so that these people could also use the incendiary devices to promote further destruction and violence." That witness, according to prosecutors, also provided authorities with a photograph of the two attorneys in the van, with Rahman in the passenger seat with a beer bottle in hand and a scarf on his face.

The Rahman and Mattis case has drawn attention not only because of the seriousness of the allegations, but also because of the characteristics of the two defendants. They both attended world-class schools: Rahman graduated from Fordham Law School and Mattis completed New York University Law School after graduating from Princeton University, and they have backgrounds indicating they are devoted members of their families and communities. Rahman, a Pakistani immigrant, works as a lawyer in the Bronx Legal Services, where she represents tenants facing evictions and lives with her elderly mother, whom she cares for. Mattis, who is black, was raised and now lives in eastern New York, where he is a member of his local community board and cares for three adoptive children, two of whom are in the process of adoption. Prosecutor David Kessler told the appeals court's panel of judges during Friday's oral arguments that the conditions of bail "simply do not address the danger that has been evidenced by the conduct." After a judge questioned how the conditions are inadequate, saying "we are not dealing with ISIS or the Taliban," Kessler replied, "I agree, your honor, there is no foreign terrorist organization in this case, but what we are dealing with are two defendants who, despite being lawyers and not only knowing that this is wrong, but understanding the seriousness of these consequences, took a series of actions designed to cause harm and, whether designed or not, it is very likely that cause injury if not death. " But the defendants' attorneys argued that the lower courts had made the correct determination by posting bail to their clients and that their conduct should be considered in context. "Ms Rahman was out on the street that night like hundreds of New Yorkers to show her outrage at the murder of George Floyd and the systematic racism it evidenced," her attorney, Paul Shechtman, told the court. She added, "She had no intention of harming anyone. It was an empty, badly wrecked police vehicle one and a half blocks from the police station. There were only two other people around, both of them taking pictures. There was no crowd nearby. The actions of Rahman and Mattis may have been "stupid," he said, "but they are two people with no history of violence, no criminal record."

CNN's Amir Vera contributed to this report.