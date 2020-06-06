Two New York police officers suspended after videos show violence against protesters: reports

Two New York City police officers were suspended without pay on Friday after videos appeared showing violent confrontations with George Floyd protesters, according to reports.

One video showed an officer peppering a man after removing his face mask, while the other video showed an officer throwing a woman to the ground and shouting profanity at her, BuzzFeed News reported.

Police officers are seen walking away while the woman seems to writhe in pain on the street after apparently hitting his head on a sidewalk or pavement.

The incident involving the masked man took place on May 30, while the incident with the woman took place on May 29, New York Police said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

The officers' suspensions resulted from internal affairs investigations, according to the statement.

"While investigations need to be conducted, based on the severity of what we saw, it is appropriate and necessary to assure the public that there will be transparency during the disciplinary process," city police commissioner Dermot Shea said, according to NBC News.

Police investigators are also examining "other matters" and vowed to be transparent with their findings, according to the New York police statement.