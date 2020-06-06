Two New York Police Officers Suspended, Supervisor Transferred After Multiple Protest Incidents

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Two officers were suspended without pay and a supervisor was transferred after three incidents during the recent protests in New York City, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced.

The officer seen pushing a woman to the ground in a May 29 incident in Brooklyn is suspended without pay after an investigation by the Office of Internal Affairs (IAB), and a supervisor who was on the scene will also be transferred, Shea said. . Each of those cases has been referred to the Department Ombudsman for disciplinary action.

The officer seen removing an individual's face mask and sprinkling with pepper is suspended without pay after an IAB investigation. That case has also been referred to the Department Ombudsman for disciplinary action.