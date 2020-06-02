Two of you kids die in a fatal car accident after taking grandparents' car for a ride

The car, which was a 2007 Buick LaCrosse, was totaled and the children were pronounced dead at the scene Friday, Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant. Andy Bell told CNN.

The brothers were driving on a highway in Jackson County, east of Kansas City. At some point, the car came off the right side of the road and hit the ground, turning mid-air, the highway patrol said

The vehicle hit a railing before hitting the ground again and flying a second time.

The vehicle then hit a safety wire, a tensioned wire that is designed to add stability to a freestanding structure, started to overturn, hit a tree, and then stopped at the top of the road before catching fire.