Two people were arrested in Portland Sunday night in connection with a shooting that took place near the area where thousands of protesters have descended every night for two months, police said.

Officers responded to reports of shooting near Lownsdale Square Park around 7:24 p.m. They said that a person believed to be the victim of the shooting later arrived at the hospital via a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Policeman then he said that when they were near the park, someone pointed out a bag containing magazines loaded with rifles and at least two Molotov cocktails.

Police officers did not immediately respond to questions about whether the two incidents were related. It was also unclear whether the shooting was related to the protests.

Police made multiple announcements that anyone who interfered with the ongoing investigation would be "subject to arrest."

This came as people reappeared in Oregon's largest city to protest racism and police brutality, as they have since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May.

The city has been increasingly marked by violent clashes between protesters and authorities, including federal agents deployed by the Trump administration.

Early Sunday, authorities declared a revolt when thousands of people raped a federal court where officers are stationed.

