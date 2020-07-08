Two people charged with hate crime for destroying Black Lives Matter mural







David Nelson and Nicole Anderson are charged with three misdemeanor charges, including civil rights violation, vandalism and possession of tools to commit vandalism or graffiti, the district attorney's office said in a statement. The incident occurred shortly after the mural was painted in front of the courthouse in Martinez, California, on July 4.

"We must address the root and by-product of systemic racism in our country. The Black Lives Matter movement is a major civil rights cause that deserves our full attention," District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement.

"The mural completed last weekend was a peaceful and powerful way to communicate the importance of black life in Contra Costa County and the country," he said. "We must continue to elevate the discussions and really listen to each other in an effort to heal our community and country."

When CNN contacted him by phone, Nelson, 53, said: "I have no comment, anyway." CNN's attempts to reach Anderson, 42, went unanswered Tuesday night.

A woman, dressed in a red T-shirt and flip-flops, began painting on the yellow letters mural with black paint on Saturday, as seen in a video posted on YouTube and shared in a police statement. A man in a red Trump shirt that said "Four More Years" started filming when the woman started painting. "We are fed up with this narrative, that's what's wrong," the man said in the video. "The narrative of police brutality, the narrative of oppression, the narrative of racism, is a lie." An off-camera viewer can be heard arguing with the man. She asked him what was wrong with him before adding, "This is racist, what are you doing." Martinez residents obtained a city permit to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on July 4, Martinez's police chief Manjit Sappal said in a statement. Police had been searching for the man and woman seen in the video. "It appeared that the couple came to the mural with cans of paint and a roller for the specific purpose of tearing the mural apart," Sappal said in the statement. "The community spent a considerable amount of time painting this mural only to have the suspects destroy it by throwing and rolling paint over part of the message." During the incident, the woman stopped painting to express her concern, suggesting that those murals remain in New York. "This is not happening in my city," he said. The mural was repainted after the incident, according to CNN affiliate KPIX. The area was blocked and the mural was surrounded by chalk images as of Sunday afternoon, KPIX reported. In an unrelated incident Sunday, a man was arrested for yelling "all lives matter" and shooting a young man looking at the same Black Lives Matter mural, according to CNN affiliate KGO. Nelson and Anderson will receive notices to appear in court. That date has yet to be released, according to DA spokesman Scott Alonso. If convicted of the misdemeanor charges, each defendant could face up to a year in the county jail, according to the press release.

CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.