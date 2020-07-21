Two people die in a fiery car accident on the Bronx highway

A fiery four-car accident in the Bronx late Monday night left two people dead and five others injured, authorities said.

Police sources said the fatal accident occurred on the Bruckner Expressway when a high-speed vehicle crashed into a utility pole shortly before midnight as it headed south on the highway.

The collision sent the vehicle over the median and into northbound traffic, where it struck three other vehicles and burst into flames.

Police officers responded to the scene near Country Club Road shortly after midnight, after a 911 call.

Chilling photos from the aftermath of the fatal accident show that one of the vehicles was reduced to a pile of charred metal, while the front of a second car was completely demolished.

The other two, still facing north, suffered less serious damage, but all of the vehicles appear to have burned before firefighters put out the flames.

In addition to the two deaths, three other victims were transported to the Jacobi Hospital Medical Center and two to St. Barnabas Hospital, the sources said.

.