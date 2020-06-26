Two people injured in shootings in front of Madison Square Park

A 19-year-old woman was killed and a 21-year-old man was wounded in a shooting outside Madison Square Park in Manhattan on Thursday night, sources said.

The two victims were shot in the torso at approximately 12:30 a.m. while standing on West 26th Street and 5th Avenue in the Flatiron District, according to police sources.

The gunman fled the scene in what was described as a gray Nissan.

The suspect initially drove down 5th Avenue the wrong way before turning off in an unknown direction, according to police.

Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where the woman died from the gunshot wound. The man was in stable condition early Friday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting.