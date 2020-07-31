Two planes collide in midair as they fight a Nevada fire

The Air Tractor AT8T aircraft was fighting the Bishop Fire near Caliente when the accident occurred. Caliente is located about 150 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Only one pilot was on board each plane at the time, the FAA said. CNN has been unable to confirm his condition.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the collision.

According to the Office of Land Management, the Bishop Fire grew to 7,000 acres overnight and is expected to be contained by August 5.