Two posters and photos shared for DC Universe DOOM PATROL season 2 – Newsdio

DC Universe has shared a couple of new posters for the upcoming second season of Doom patrol. The first season received a fair amount of praise and love from DC fans and critics alike.

The posters show the arrival of a new character named Dorothy Spinner, who is played by Abigail Shapiro. She is the mysterious daughter of Niles Caulder and has powers that no one seems to understand, but her abilities are strong enough to bring about the end of the world. The posters also have a Wizard of Oz vibe that plays on the fact that her name is Dorothy.

The rest of the cast includes Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Riley Shanahan, Matthew Zukand Timothy Dalton. Here is the official synopsis of Doom patrol Season 2:

DC's weirdest hero group: Cliff Steele, aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor, aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr, aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane, aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero ) and Victor Stone, aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade): They have returned to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow … both figuratively and literally. After Mr. Nobody's defeat, the Doom Patrol members are now found in a small size and stranded on Cliff's toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder, aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), as they confront their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), the daughter of Niles, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat. to bring the end of the world.

Doom patrol Season 2 premieres Thursday, June 25 on DC Universe and HBO Max.