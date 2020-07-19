Two Republican senators post photos of Elijah Cummings in place of John Lewis

Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan's office said they made a mistake after a Facebook post honoring Lewis, the late Georgia congressman, included a photo of Sullivan with Cummings, the Maryland congressman who died in October 2019, in front of the National Museum of African Americans History and culture.

"Senator Sullivan's staff made a mistake trying to honor an American legend," a spokesman for his office told CNN.

The post, which was shared by multiple users on Twitter, showed a screenshot of the Alaska senator's Facebook post in which he wrote: "It was an honor to have served alongside John for a small portion of his impressive service career. , and joined him at the opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. "

Below is a picture of Sullivan standing outside the museum with Cummings, not Lewis. The Sullivan post has since been removed. The Republican senator's Facebook page now includes a post referring to a Washington Post article on the death of the late Georgia congressman.