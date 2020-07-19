Two Republican senators post photos of Elijah Cummings in place of John Lewis

Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan's office said they made a mistake after a Facebook post honoring Lewis, the late Georgia congressman, included a photo of Sullivan with Cummings, the Maryland congressman who died in October 2019, in front of the National Museum of African Americans History and culture.
"Senator Sullivan's staff made a mistake trying to honor an American legend," a spokesman for his office told CNN.
The post, which was shared by multiple users on Twitter, showed a screenshot of the Alaska senator's Facebook post in which he wrote: "It was an honor to have served alongside John for a small portion of his impressive service career. , and joined him at the opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. "
Below is a picture of Sullivan standing outside the museum with Cummings, not Lewis. The Sullivan post has since been removed. The Republican senator's Facebook page now includes a post referring to a Washington Post article on the death of the late Georgia congressman.
The photo used in Saturday's initial post was included in a post in October acknowledging Cummings' death.
Sullivan's charade followed that of Senator Marco Rubio, who earlier in the day acknowledged tweeting an image that also confused Cummings with Lewis. Rubio, a Florida Republican, eventually deleted his post, replacing it with an image of Lewis and a tribute message.
"I tweeted an incorrect photo earlier today. John Lewis was a true American hero. I had the honor of appearing together in Miami 3 years ago in an event captured in the video below. God grant him eternal rest," said Rubio. tribute updated on Saturday on Twitter
.
Lewis died Friday night at the age of 80 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2019. The deceased congressman became involved in the civil rights movement at age 15 and served 17 terms in Congress since He was first elected in 1986. Tributes to Lewis The following reports of his death began to come immediately from politicians, world leaders, and former presidents.
"He was an unconditional champion in the ongoing struggle to demand respect for the dignity and worth of every human being. He dedicated his entire life to nonviolent activism and was an outspoken advocate in the fight for equal justice in the United States." . he will be deeply missed, "read a statement released Friday night by the Lewis family about his death.