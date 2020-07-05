Two Seattle protesters hit by a car at full speed; One dead, another in ICU

Two women protesting in Seattle were hit by a high-speed car on Saturday that addressed a crowd protesting on an interstate highway, causing injuries that killed one, while the other was left in serious condition.

Seattle has been the scene of numerous protests, some on interstate highways, since the May 25 murder of George Floyd, a black man, on a Minneapolis street while in police custody, and which was captured on video.

Summer Taylor died Saturday night at Harborview Medical Center, a spokeswoman, Susan Gregg, told Reuters by phone, adding that Diaz Love, the other injured protester, was in the intensive care unit.

Police said the driver of the car, a 27-year-old Seattle man, was arrested at the scene of the accident, which took place around 1:30 a.m. PDT (0830 GMT), and faces multiple felony charges.

"He was taken into custody when the soldiers arrived at the scene," Chase Van Cleave, a Washington State Patrol soldier, told Reuters by telephone.

"The investigation is ongoing. At this time we do not suspect that drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash."

Investigators do not know if the driver intended to hit protesters, he added.

A video of the incident posted on social media shows a lone white car speeding up Interstate-5, veering to avoid a parked van to block the road, and heading toward a small group of panicked protesters who attempted to escape.

The car can be seen hitting two people, who were overturned on its roof to land on the pavement.