Two students tested positive for coronavirus after taking the ACT at an Oklahoma high school

The two students tested positive for the virus on Sunday, just a day after taking the ACT at Edmond North High School on July 18, according to an ACT spokesperson.

"Upon learning of these positive tests, the school immediately contacted local public health authorities, notified ACT, and we have informed all test students and monitors who attended that day," Tarah DeSousa, the spokeswoman, told CNN .

"As part of the ACT testing center social distancing guidelines, students and monitors were asked to complete a series of COVID-19 travel and symptom detection questions, instructed to practice social distancing guidelines while on campus, and it was recommended that everyone wear masks. "

Students, parents, and test administrators who were in the same test center as the two students received emails from ACT officials warning that they were likely "within one or both students' area for up to 15 minutes."

However, those who took the exam in the same room as the students received a different email warning that they were probably close to the students for hours.

"Based on seat assignments, it is likely that you or your child have been in the same floor or room as one or both of these students for up to four hours," said an ACT email obtained by CNN.

Fears about trial practices.

ACT officials were under fire the same weekend after nearly 1,400 students showed up at their test locations only to discover that the test was canceled without notice.

But for one parent, a cancellation would have been a blessing in disguise.

Greta Rasmussen DeCoster's son, high school student Frederick DeCoster, was one of many students who took the ACT on Saturday in Wood County, Wisconsin.

While no coronavirus cases have been reported from his testing center, Frederick DeCoster is now in a 14-day quarantine after fearing that a student who said he looked ill had exposed him to the virus. You are concerned that if you were exposed, you could pass it on to family members who may be at higher risk.

The 18-year-old student was placed in a room with 16 other students, only one wearing a mask, with a desk between each of them, he said.

"The supervisor waited to ask if anyone tested positive for Covid or contacted someone who tested positive after we were already sitting grouped together," Frederick DeCoster told CNN.

"Almost no one was wearing a mask, even the supervisor was constantly taking it off. I didn't feel safe. Then there was a child sitting behind me sneezing, coughing hard, breathing hard. If I were to describe someone with coronavirus showing all the symptoms , it would be this guy. I was really worried. "

Although ACT guidelines require exam centers to position desks six feet apart, only test center personnel must wear masks. It is recommended that students wear masks during testing, but it is not required unless there is a local mask mandate.

DeCosters said they filed a complaint with ACT officials to disclose what is happening inside the assessment centers, but were told that the investigation would likely take five weeks, which Greta Rasmussen DeCoster said is more than enough time. " for many other students to get the virus from an ACT testing center. "

"He was already angry when they started the test, but as soon as he started he realized that the boy sitting directly behind him was panting, breathing extremely hard and fast, sobbing and clearing his throat repeatedly," he told CNN.

"As a mother, I thought immediately of all the other families who attended that testing center and hundreds of other people across the country that day, who may not be aware that CDC guidelines were not followed in all of the testing centers, and they may be at risk or have someone in their family at risk if their child was exposed. "

With states across the country bringing children to school, Greta Rasmussen DeCoster hopes that education officials will learn from ACT issues and incorporate them into their models of how schools and universities can successfully and safely reopen,

A plea to cancel the ACT / SAT requirement

Before the coronavirus pandemic, students spent years of stress getting scores high enough on their standardized tests to enter their dream schools. Now they are still stressed, not only above the scores, but also because of the possibility of contracting a dangerous virus.

For Frederick DeCoster, who said he "blew the test" because he couldn't focus on anything other than his fear of contracting Covid and exposing his immunocompromised mother to the virus, the problem is more than just ACT.

"Many students do not have the opportunity to leave work or travel to take the ACT," he said. "I am fortunate to be able to study and then travel to retake the exam, but in doing so, my family's health and I have been at risk because they ignored all screening and mask guidelines."

Many other parents and students are concerned that standardized tests, including the ACT and SAT, give privileged students an undue advantage, especially in the midst of the pandemic. Not everyone can afford to pay for the exam tutoring, leave work to travel back and forth, or rent a hotel overnight.

While some US colleges and universities have already suspended the ACT and SAT tests as an admission requirement until 2024, many parents and students fear that not taking the test, even if it is not a requirement, could harm their chances of being accepted to a good school.

"This no longer has anything to do with academics," said Greta Rasmussen DeCoster. "This is a life and death situation and that is why I am angry. They put my son's life at risk and there really is no other way to express it."