Two Texas police officers fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance

Agents were shot by a suspect as they approached the door of a house, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said during a press conference Saturday night.
"Officers never had a chance to suspect a deadly attack on them, much less death, at the time," Rodríguez told reporters.
Rodríguez said the police department discovered that the officers were shot when two other officers approached the scene to help and saw that the officers were outside the home.
Rodríguez identified the officers as Officer Edelmiro Garza Jr., 45, and Officer Ismael Chávez, 39. Garza had been with the department for about nine years, while Chávez had been in the force for about two and a half years, according to Rodríguez. .
When the two additional officers arrived, they ordered the suspect to drop his weapon, but the suspect shot and killed himself, Rodríguez said.
Rodríguez identified the suspect as 23-year-old Audon Camarillo, and said he had a history of prior charges, such as driving while under the influence, fleeing from the police, assault, and possession of marijuana.
"We are weakened at the moment, but the strength and determination we have to serve our communities, all of us here, will allow us to do what we do every day and what our officers do every day," said Rodríguez. "In the face of adversity, we stand up and serve anyway."
McAllen is located in South Texas along the border between the United States and Mexico.