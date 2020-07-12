Two Texas police officers fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance

Agents were shot by a suspect as they approached the door of a house, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said during a press conference Saturday night.

"Officers never had a chance to suspect a deadly attack on them, much less death, at the time," Rodríguez told reporters.

Rodríguez said the police department discovered that the officers were shot when two other officers approached the scene to help and saw that the officers were outside the home.

Rodríguez identified the officers as Officer Edelmiro Garza Jr., 45, and Officer Ismael Chávez, 39. Garza had been with the department for about nine years, while Chávez had been in the force for about two and a half years, according to Rodríguez. .