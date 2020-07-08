Two twins together were successfully separated at the Vatican hospital





Ervina and Prefina, 2, joined the skull before an 18-hour operation that involved 30 doctors and nurses, according to a press release from Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital released on Tuesday.

The separation took place on June 5 and the girls, who are from the Central African Republic, are expected to make a full recovery.

This is the first time that doctors in Italy successfully separate conjoined twins in the total posterior cranial skull, meaning they share one skull and most of the blood vessels.

There are no other cases of successful intervention described in the medical literature anywhere else in the world.