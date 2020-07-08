Two twins together were successfully separated at the Vatican hospital

The separation took place on June 5 and the girls, who are from the Central African Republic, are expected to make a full recovery.
This is the first time that doctors in Italy successfully separate conjoined twins in the total posterior cranial skull, meaning they share one skull and most of the blood vessels.
There are no other cases of successful intervention described in the medical literature anywhere else in the world.
The team said this is "one of the rarest and most complex forms of fusion," and they prepared for the intervention for more than a year.
The hospital's president, Mariella Enoc, met the twins on a trip to the Central African Republic in July 2018 and offered to treat them in Rome.
The twins arrived in Italy in September 2018 with their mother, Ermine, and the first stage of their treatment was carried out in May 2019.
A second stage took place in June 2019, and they finally parted ways last month.
"It was an exciting time, a fantastic and unrepeatable experience," said Carlo Marras, head of neurosurgery at the hospital.
"It was a very ambitious goal and we did everything we could to achieve it, with passion, optimism and joy."
The twins celebrated their second birthday on June 29 and medical checks show that they are doing well.
Their brains are intact and successful surgeries mean their cognitive and motor development should be normal, the hospital said.
Ermine thanked the team for treating her daughters and said she would like Pope Francis to baptize them.
"Ervina and Prefina were born twice. If we had stayed in Africa, I don't know what fate they would have had," he said.
"My daughters can now grow, study, and become doctors to save other children."