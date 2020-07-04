Two women hit by a car on the Seattle freeway closed amid protests

A vehicle passed through a protest-related closure on a Seattle highway, hitting several protesters, including two women who suffered serious injuries, police said Saturday.

The hit-and-run incident occurred shortly before midnight on Interstate 5 and the two victims, both in their 20s, were rushed to Harborview Medical Center, Washington State Patrol Soldier Rick Johnson said on Twitter.

Video of the crash on social media showed a white car hitting the women, who flew into the air before landing on the ground.

The Seattle Fire Department said that one of the victims was in critical condition, while the other was stable with serious injuries.

State police and Bellingham Police Department officers chased the vehicle while fleeing and caught the suspect. Both he and his passenger were not injured, Private H. Axtman said on Twitter.

The unidentified suspect, a 27-year-old man from Seattle, according to The Associated Press, was booked into the Whatcom County Jail. Police said he is the same person who attempted to elude officers in another incident two weeks ago.

Protests in Seattle have been ongoing in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, sparking a national movement condemning police brutality and racial inequality.

Authorities have closed I-5 multiple times amid the riots and clashes with police have escalated after the city cleared the self-declared protest area occupied by Capitol Hill on Wednesday after several violent incidents.