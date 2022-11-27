A drive-by shooting outside a Nashville church on Saturday resulted in two people wounded as they left a funeral service for a woman who was fatally shot earlier this month, authorities said. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. The shots were fired from a black late-model Honda Civic with a temporary tag, striking an 18-year-old woman in the leg and a 25-year-old man in the pelvis, according to Aaron. Neither were considered life-threatening injuries. Nearly 50 shell casing markers were recovered from the ground outside the church, FOX17 Nashville reported.

Aeron said, ” The shooting appears to be some type of beef between two groups of people but not necessarily between members of the two families.” This was just a brazen shooting,” he told reporters. “These persons have no regard for human life at all.” Meanwhile, police remain on the lookout for a 17-year-old charged with criminal homicide in Johnson’s fatal shooting on Nov. 14 at Watkins Park. Police allege that the teen opened fire on a car in which Johnson was riding after Johnson and the suspect’s sister were involved in a fight moments earlier.