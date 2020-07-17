Tyler Johnson & # 39; ecstatic & # 39; to finally be with the Nets

Four summers ago, when Sean Marks was in his first offseason as Brooklyn GM, and current interim coach Jacque Vaughn, a newly hired assistant, they tried to lure Tyler Johnson to the Nets. Four years later, they finally got their man. Better late than nothing.

Johnson, signed on June 24 to replace Theo Pinson, resigned from the quarantine in Orlando and began practicing with the Nets on the NBA restart at Disney.

“My mother still says that Sean is one of her all-time favorite people. We are very fortunate to be in this position. I signed that offer sheet four years ago, so I was ready at the time to become a Network, ”Johnson said, referring to a restricted free agent offer sheet.

"Obviously we know the story, Miami agreed with her. But … we were very interested in what was being built here. So we actually signed that offer sheet and I was really excited when we got that call to come back here. ”

Johnson's mother Jennifer has good reason to please Marks. The Nets launch included Marks, Vaughn, Brook Lopez, then-coach Kenny Atkinson, training staff, oh, and a four-year, $ 50 million offer sheet.

"When they brought everyone to that hotel room," Johnson said, "that's when I really believed it."

The Heat called, but traded it to Phoenix during the third season of that deal. The Suns left him in the room, resigning on February 9.

But now it is in the Networks, where it almost seems that it belonged.

"I met Tyler and the overall impression was that he was a guy we'd love to have with us in our organization, a guy who understands what it means to play and considers more than just himself when he's on the court." So it fit the description of what a Network is, ”said Vaughn.

"Part of the twists and turns of life. We caught him a little bit later and we're lucky to have him on the team now."

Both sides can be used on each other. The Nets have lost eight players to injuries or a coronavirus. After three consecutive seasons scoring in double figures, Johnson had knee surgery that ended that 2018-19 season and hindered the start of this season with the Suns.

"Maybe he wasn't 100 percent. He was working on it, trying to get it right. But he didn't have that pop, that bounce he used to have where he was trying to beat people. Who knows if that played a role in something," he said. Johnson, adding that his knee is fine now. "I don't blame anyone but myself. At the end of the day I can only control myself.

"Obviously it didn't work the way I would have liked. There were a handful of things that could have gone better, not necessarily because of anyone. Going in and having the quick change, it took a long time for everyone to be on the same page. Unfortunately It didn't work. But luckily, I'm here. I'm in a position where I can have a little redemption. "

Johnson has that shot at redemption and the Nets get the left-handed combo they wanted years ago. But at $ 19.2 million in wages over the past two seasons, they'll pay him just $ 212,753 during the reboot, and they'll have non-Bird rights to him for next season if it works.

Humble? Certainly.

"Without a doubt. At that point, you feel like you have the world at your feet," Johnson said. "And you find out as you go on your NBA journey that some places work for you and some don't."

For Johnson, Miami worked. He hopes Brooklyn will too.