Tyler Perry pays for funeral for 8-year-old girl who was shot in Atlanta

Tyler Perry has offered financial help to a family during a difficult time.

The 50-year-old actor is paying for the funeral of an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta over the weekend, a representative of the filmmaker confirmed Wednesday.

"I am outraged today because I would rather pay 8-year-old Secoriea Turner College than her funeral," Perry said in a statement to People magazine. "When does this end?"

TYLER PERRY WILL PAY FOR RAYSHARD BROOKS FUNERARY, FOUR UNIVERSITY EDUCATIONS

Secoriea was traveling in a Jeep Cherokee with her mother and another adult on Saturday night when they encountered "an improvised obstacle handled by numerous armed people," said Atlanta Police Lt. Pete Malecki. When the driver tried to avoid the obstacle, they were shot and the girl was hit, Malecki told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

Police released a short video Tuesday of a gunman they described as a person of interest in the girl's shooting. Malecki said the video comes from a surveillance camera near where Secoriea was shot. It shows a black man in a white shirt and dark pants carrying an AR-15 rifle with a brown stock and grip.

A reward of up to $ 20,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect in the case.

The girl was shot near Wendy & # 39; s, where a black man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by Garrett Rolfe, a white police officer, on June 12.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fast food store later burned down, and since then the area has become a site for frequent protests against police brutality. Perry also paid for Brooks' funeral last month.

Associated Press contributed to this report.