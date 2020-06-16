Tyler Perry to Pay for Rayshard Brooks 'Funeral, Four Boys' College Education

Fox News can confirm that Tyler Perry plans to pay for Rayshard Brooks 'funeral and college education for Brooks' four children.

Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was shot to death Friday after an encounter with police in a Wendy & # 39; s parking lot in Atlanta, Georgia. His death has been declared for a homicide by a forensic doctor.

Now Perry, 50, has offered to pay for Brooks' funeral and his children's college education: Blessing, 8, Memory, 2, Dream 1, and stepson Mekai, 13.

People magazine spoke to a source close to the situation, who said Perry "wanted to do something to help" the family.

"His heart goes out to the family during this tragic time," said the source.

Brooks's death comes amid a period of civil unrest in the United States as protests have erupted across the country, and across the world, in opposition to police brutality against blacks.

The protests and a renewed national focus on the Black Lives Matter movement were largely fueled by the death of George Floyd on May 25 while in police custody after Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck during almost nine minutes.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned her position within hours of the incident, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced.

"Because of her desire for Atlanta to be a model of what meaningful reform should be like across the country, Chief Shields has offered to immediately step down as Chief of Police so the city can urgently move forward and rebuild the trust so desperately needed throughout our country. communities, "Bottoms said.

Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot Brooks, has been fired.