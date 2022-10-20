Your home needs to be your safe space, but things like pollen, dander, dust and irritants can make this difficult. You could get air filters, but you need to know that not all air filters trap dust, so you must research before purchasing the right air filter for your home. Air purification is much better than an air filter because it traps all the pollen in your home. You also need to know that there are different air purifiers; some can trap large pollen while others trap tiny particles. In this article, we are going to discuss the various types of air purifiers you need to get for your home.

Categories of air purifiers

1. Ultraviolet air purifiers

Just as the name suggests, ultraviolet purifiers use ultraviolet light to do away with potentially harmful viruses, bacteria and pathogens from your house. Ultraviolet purifiers inspire hospitals to use ultraviolet light to disinfect patient rooms and laboratories. Purifiers used at home are tiny, compact machines that filter the air in your home. UV light obliterates pathogens by breaking the molecular bonds in their DNA. If your main goal is to break moulds, bacteria and germs, then getting an ultraviolet purifier is the best option. You also need to make sure you change your bulb from time to time since ultraviolet air purifiers use the light from bulbs to kill microorganisms.

2. HEPA air purifiers

The HEPA air purifier uses an advanced air filter to eliminate 99%. To remove pollen, dander, mould and dust from the air, you need to get a HEPA air purifier. This particular air filter costs $30 to $300, depending on your purchasing type. If your home is likely exposed to a lot of dirt, then you should get a HEPA air purifier because they trap massive dirt particles. However, these air purifiers need to be replaced after every month.

3. Ozone

Ozone air purifiers produce ozone gas, and many people believe that using this purifier in your home is relatively safe, but bi study has proven this to be true. Exposure to ozone might lead to asthmatic symptoms, and when you use too much of it, it may lead to lung cancer. There are so many categories of ozone air purifiers, and the difference comes in the amount of ozone found in each cleanser. Most of the chemicals seen indoors take a lot of ozone to do away with, making this cleaner ineffective. Moreover, ozone cleaners don’t remove particles like dust and pollen and contain ion technology.

4. Adsorbent purifiers

Adsorbent cleaners are made of charcoal, and they trap chemicals and odours that float around the house. Adsorbents are used in multiple environments because they do away with various pollutants. Adsorbent purifiers have adsorbents that attract substances to their surface through physical and chemical processes.

Conclusion

When you want to buy an air purifier, you can visit their page and buy here immediately. You get what you want. Do the proper research and know the condition of your home so that you can know the right air purifier for yourself.