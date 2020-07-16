Tyra makes moves as the new host "DWTS"

In this episode:

Tyra Banks is tied to the ballroom! The supermodel has been chosen as the new presenter of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars".

We know why Jim Carrey wanted the cancellation of his "Joke" program to be kept secret.

And Matt Damon has wreaked havoc in Brooklyn by moving into his luxury penthouse.

Here is a closer look at some of today's stories:

America's next main host?

Tyra Banks has been chosen as the new presenter for ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," the series announced on Twitter, following the departure of presenters Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

"I've been a fan of & # 39; DWTS & # 39; since its inception … Fun was mixed with raw emotion, watching celebrities overcome their comfort zones, amazing dance performances … always transported me to my days of climbing 10 notches on the catwalk, "Banks said in a statement, according to People. "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I am excited to continue the legacy and become my executive producer and host."

Jim Carrey is not "kidding"

Jim Carrey's TV series "Kidding" has been canceled, Page Six has learned exclusively.

The decision was made months ago, according to internal sources. But Carrey and the producers wanted to keep the news a secret because he wants to win an Emmy.

Showtime confirmed to Page Six when contacted Tuesday to comment that the show will end after two seasons.

Matt Damon's luxurious life

Matt Damon is causing an uproar in Brooklyn Heights by moving into his luxury penthouse.

The Oscar winner brought the entire production by closing an entire street on Tuesday. The chaos included a huge crane, which reached over 14 floors, to lift its furniture and a large number of trees to its terrace.

